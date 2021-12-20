Critics Choice Awards In-Person Ceremony to Proceed Despite Other Hollywood Event Cancellations

Despite the cancellation of several major Hollywood events, the Critics Choice Association says the show must go on (for now).

The Critics Choice Awards will proceed as an in-person ceremony on Jan. 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel with strict COVID protocols in place as cases continue to surge in the nation.

“The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements,” the org said in a statement on Monday. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

The spread of the omicron variant as the holiday season kicks into high gear triggered a slew of Hollywood event cancellations on Monday, including the Palm Springs Film Festival’s awards gala (set for Jan. 6), AFI Awards luncheon (on Jan. 7) and BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual awards season tea party (on Jan. 8). Hollywood insiders expected the plug to also be pulled on the Critics Choice Awards, set for Jan. 9. The ceremony will be televised on The CW and TBS.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” dominated the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, picking up 11 nominations, while “Succession” led TV nominees.

Last year’s Critics Choice Awards were held virtually, like most awards shows, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.