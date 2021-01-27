‘Crisis’: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer Star in First Trailer for Opioid Drama

The first trailer for the upcoming thriller “Crisis” has been released.

Set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, “Crisis” features three interwoven stories that highlight the greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war. An agent named Jake Kelly (Armie Hammer) is tracking down a drug trafficker that arranged a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S. His mission appears to intertwine with Claire Reimann’s (Evangeline Lilly), who is an architect recovering from an oxycodone addiction searching for the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics and subsequent disappearance. Meanwhile, Dr. Tyrone Brower (Gary Oldman) is a university professor who battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical giant bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

Additional cast members include Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Kid Cudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres and Martin Donovan. “Crisis” is writer and director Nicholas Jarecki’s follow-up to his acclaimed thriller “Arbitrage,” starring Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon.

Producers are Jarecki and Cassian Elwes, who financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and its continuing relationship with MUFG Union Bank. Co-producers are Jonathan Vanger and Karl Richards. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce along with Douglas Urbanski, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater and David Bernon.

Principal photography for the film began in February 2019 in Montreal and Detroit. Universal Pictures, Warner Brothers and Quiver Distribution acquired the distribution rights in December 2020. The film will be released in theaters across the United States on Feb. 26, followed by a VOD release on March 5.

Watch the trailer below.