‘Crip Camp’ Wins Best Feature at IDA Documentary Awards – Full Winner’s List

The International Documentary Association has announced the winners of the 36th annual IDA Documentary Awards, with “Crip Camp” taking home the top prize.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Willie Garson, with musical entertainment from Ruby Ibarra, who performed the theme from “A Thousand Cuts.”

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, “Crip Camp” received the best feature award as well as the ABC News VideoSource award. Garrett Bradley won best director for his film “Time,” while “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” from Matthew Killip received the best short award. “Dick Johnson Is Dead” took home the awards for best writing and best editing.

Besides “Crip Camp,” the nominees for best feature included “Collective,” “Gunda,” “The Reason I Jump,” “Softie,” “The Truffle Hunters,” “MLK/FBI,” “Reunited,” “Time” and “Welcome to Chechnya.” Nominees for best director besides Bradley included Newnham and LeBrecht for “Crip Camp,” Jerry Rothwell for “The Reason I Jump,” Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “The Truffle Hunters” and Sam Pollard for “MLK/FBI.”

As part of this year’s ceremony, digital conversations with honorary award recipients were released the week leading up to the awards. Pollard received the Career Achievement award, Bradley was honored with the Emerging Documentary Filmmaker award and David France received the Courage Under Fire award for his work on “Welcome to Chechnya.” Firelight Media’s Marcia Smith, Stanley Nelson and Loira Limbal earned the Pioneer award; Regina K. Scully received the Amicus award and Rappler’s Maria Ressa was honored with the Truth to Power award. All of the digital conversations can be viewed here.

See the full winner’s list below.

Best Feature

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors and Producers: Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

Best Director

Garrett Bradley (Time. USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times)

Best Short

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (USA / Netflix. Director and Producer: Matthew Killip)

Best Curated Series

American Experience (USA / PBS. Executive Producers: Susan Bellows and Mark Samels)

Best Episodic Series

Last Chance U (USA / Netflix. Director and Executive Producer: Greg Whiteley. Executive Producers: Joe LaBracio, James D. Stern, Lucas Smith, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (USA / HBO. Directors and Executive Producers: Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Joshua Bennett, Jeff Dupre. Executive Producers: John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)

Best Short Form Series

POV Shorts (USA / PBS. Producer: Opal H. Bennett. Executive Producers: Justine Nagan, Chris White)

Best Audio Documentary

Somebody (USA / Topic Studios, The Intercept, the Invisible Institute, and iHeartRadio, in association with Tenderfoot TV. Reporters and Producers: Alison Flowers, Bill Healy and Sarah Geis. Host: Shapearl Wells. Reporters: Sam Stecklow, Annie Nguyen, Kahari Blackburn, Rajiv Sinclair, Henri Adams, Matilda Vojak, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Frances McDonald, Diana Akmajian, Andrew Fan and Maddie Anderson. Associate Producer: Ellen Glover. Executive Producers: Jamie Kalven, Maria Zuckerman, Christy Gressman, Leital Molad)

Best Music Documentary

Universe (USA. Directors: Sam Osborn and Nicholas Capezzera. Producers: Esther Dere and Leah Natasha Thomas)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

People Like Me (USA / University of California Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Marrok Sedgwick, Co-Editor: Jackson Patrick-Sternin)

Best Cinematography

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania. Cinematographer: Viacheslav Tsvietkov)

Best Editing

Dick Johnson Is Dead (USA / Netflix. Editor: Nels Bangerter)

Best Music Score

My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Composer: Kevin Smuts)

Best Writing

Dick Johnson is Dead (USA / Netflix. Writers: Nels Bangerter and Kirsten Johnson)

Pare Lorentz Award

My Octopus Teacher (USA / Netflix. Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed. Producer: Craig Foster)

Honorable Mention: Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

ABC News VideoSource Award

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)