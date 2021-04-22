‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Summons Demons and Real-Life Murder Case in First Trailer

Warner Bros. released a trailer for the third “Conjuring” film that sees the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” follows the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who defended himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming that he was the victim of demonic possession. Supernatural investigators Ed (Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) will return to unpack the mysterious case and battle a trove of supernatural demons.

The trailer also teases that this could be the final case and end of the horror franchise starring Wilson and Farmiga, though the series has several spinoffs, like “Annabelle,” “The Nun” and “The Curse of La Llorona.”

Joining the returning stars is Julian Hilliard, who will portray a demon-possessed 11-year-old boy, David Glatzel. Hillard recently appeared on “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is directed by Michael Chaves and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, who also created and directed the first two movies of the franchise.

In late October, Warner Bros. debuted a special clip, “Faith & Fear: ‘The Conjuring’ Universe Behind the Scenes,” that teased the upcoming movie.

“I really wanted ‘The Conjuring 3’ to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two ‘Conjuring’ films,” Wan said in the video. “It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in ‘The Conjuring’ world.”

The film is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4, 2021.

Watch the trailer below.