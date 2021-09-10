Comic Republic, Africa’s Largest Superhero Franchise, Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed Comic Republic, Africa’s largest superhero franchise, for representation. Through the new partnership, CAA will work to identify and create opportunities for Comic Republic in film and television (both live-action and animation), as well as in publishing, games, speaking and consumer products.

Comic Republic is currently working with talent and creatives on developing multiple titles, including “Ireti,” “Amadioha,” “Visionary,” “Trials of the Spear” and “Eru.”

“I’m thrilled to announce our representation by CAA,” Comic Republic founder Jide Martin said in a statement. “We invested some time in finding the right strategic agency that understands our vision, can further represent us, and distribute our stories where it matters

Martin continued: “Our goal has always been to develop African content for a global audience, and I am delighted that this representation will see to it that more people experience our unique universe of authentic African stories.”

Founded nearly a decade ago, Comic Republic is Africa’s largest superhero online multimedia franchise and the leading authentic voice of African character-based media and entertainment. The Comic Republic universe, made up of more than 200 characters, draws its stories both from Africa’s history and myths, as well as a vision of Africa’s future, informed by a strong contemporary sensibility.

Their lineup of superheroes includes Amadioha, Ireti Moremi (both pictured below) and Comic Republic’s flagship character Guardianprime.

Born Tunde Jaiye, the son of a Nigerian general became the hero known as Guardianprime. As described in the company’s character bible, the superhero is the latest in a long line of Earth’s protectors known as the “Guardians” and that he alone is “the fifth element of creation, born to master the earth, air, fire and water,” with powers over each element, including speed and flight.

Amadioha is blessed with the physiology of the first race, and practices both plasma and energy generation and manipulation, while Moremi is a “Loa,” strong, resilient and able to wield Ogun’s (the god of iron and war) divine gifts — an energy bow, an indestructible sword and a metal arm that serves as a gateway to a pocket dimension.

More information regarding Comic Republic’s cast of superheroes and villains can be found at thecomicrepublic.com.