Comic-Con Plans In-Person Convention on Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

San Diego Comic-Con is returning in 2021. Despite recent news that the massive, pop culture convention would be going virtual in July, plans have changed. Comic-Con International has announced their plans to hold an in-person convention in 2021.

The three-day event titled, “Comic-Con Special Edition” will take place over Thanksgiving weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 26 through the 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

“It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings,” the announcement said. “Comic-Con Special Edition will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the global pandemic COVID-19. The Fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community.”

Spokesperson for the organization David Glanzer noted the impact the quarantine has had on small businesses in the statement as well. “Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022.”

There are no additional details on badge costs or attendance capacity.