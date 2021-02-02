‘Come From Away’ Plans Live Filmed Version of Broadway Musical

While Broadway remains dark, Entertainment One is bringing the musical “Come From Away” to audiences at home.

The company is producing and financing a live stage recording of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, with plans for a September 2021 release. The filmed version, which will be recorded at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May, will feature cast members from the Broadway production.

Set in the week following 9/11, “Come From Away” tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes — filled with 7,000 stranded passengers — were ordered to unexpectedly land in Canada’s small town of Gander in Newfoundland.

“‘Come From Away’ is a triumphant story about the power of humanity in the face of incredible darkness,” said eOne’s president of film Nick Meyer. The company acquired rights to the show in 2017. “Now more than ever, we are eager to be able to create meaningful and uplifting content and are excited to partner with this outstanding creative team to share the story with audiences everywhere.”

The project will be a boon to the Broadway community because it’s expected to employ more than 222 people, including actors, crew members, creatives and film teams. Many who work on Broadway have been out of work since theaters were forced to close last March due to the pandemic.

Christopher Ashley, who directed the Broadway production, will helm the live recording. It will be filmed by RadicalMedia, which recently worked on “Hamilton” for Disney Plus” and David Byrne’s “American Utopia” for HBO. Alchemy Production Group will provide stage production and general management.

“We are thrilled to be joining this extended Gander community to continue to share ‘Come From Away’s’ beautiful story of togetherness through a filmed version of the musical, particularly at a time when live theater is shuttered in much of the world,” said Dave Sirulnick, executive producer of RadicalMedia.

Zev Foreman, Ilda Diffley and Laurel Thomson will oversee for eOne.

“Come From Away” opened on Broadway in 2017. It was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including best musical, score and book of a musical. Ashley took home the show’s only trophy, winning for best direction of a musical.