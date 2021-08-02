Casey and Colin Jost to Write Live-Action ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie for Paramount

Brothers Casey and Colin Jost are co-writing a brand new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for Paramount Pictures.

The untitled, live-action movie is separate from the CGI-animated film that Seth Rogen is producing for Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker are producing the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film. The new movie is in early development, so details on the plot are being kept under wraps.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise got its start as a comic book in 1984 and spread to several animated TV series, a live-action film franchise in the ’90s and a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in the 2010s. The films have grossed more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Colin Jost is also co-writing “Worst Man” for Universal, which he will also star in with “Saturday Night Live” standout Pete Davidson. Jost was just nominated for an Emmy for writing for “Saturday Night Live,” and he recently starred in “Tom & Jerry.” He will return to “Saturday Night Live” next season. His memoir, “A Very Punchable Face” was published in July 2020 and was recently released in paperback this past July.

Casey Jost is a producer on truTV’s prank show “Impractical Jokers.” He’s been with the show since 2012 and also appeared in the feature-length film “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” in 2020. He also has writing credits on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” “Characters Welcome” and “The Special Without Brett Davis.”

Popular on Variety

Colin Jost is repped by CAA, Relevant & Morris Yorn Barnes and Levine.

Deadline first broke the news.