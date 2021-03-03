Cole Sprouse-Starring Romance ‘Five Feet Apart’ Secures March China Release

CBS Films’ 2019 romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” is set to release on March 12 in China, where it is sensibly being marketed as a romance for the COVID-19 era.

The announcement comes less than two weeks ahead from its debut, as Beijing appears to scramble to fill an otherwise rather empty screening calendar. Strong local titles have shied away from competing with holdover Chinese New Year blockbusters now reaching the tail end of their first month in theaters. Only a single other film, the local rom-com “Special Couple,” is set to premiere the same day as “Five Feet Apart.”

Directed by Justin Baldoni, better known for his acting role in the “Jane the Virgin” series, the film stars Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The Edge of Seventeen”) as teens who fall in love despite suffering from cystic fibrosis, which forces them to maintain six feet of distance from others.

The subject has become unexpectedly apropos for a time when social distancing has become the global norm, even though China has since more or less recovered from the pandemic, allowing its citizens to gather more or less as before.

The film’s trailer opens with dialogue that almost uncannily speak to the coronavirus moment: “Human touch. We need that touch from the one we love almost as much as we need air to breathe.” Its Chinese marketing is leaning heavily on the angle, with a tagline that reads “true love knows no ‘distance.’” Its Chinese poster includes the line: “You are the person that I long to embrace yet have no way of touching.”

The reportedly $7 million-budgeted film was not particularly well received by U.S. critics. It was distributed in North America by Lionsgate almost exactly two years before its China debut, where it grossed $45.7 million. Overseas, its strongest market was Germany, where it grossed $5.65 million. It made just $231,000 in Hong Kong and $875,000 in Taiwan the same year.