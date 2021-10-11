L.A.’s Colcoa French Film and Series Festival Lineup Kicks Off With ‘Between Two Worlds’ Premiere

Colcoa French Film and Series Festival announced the lineup for the 25th edition of the annual City of Lights, City of Angels event, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 at the Director’s Guild of America headquarters in Los Angeles as it has been traditionally held. The event will be in-person and will feature 55 films and series screened live, 30 of which will be considered for Colcoa cinema awards. Among the films are also 19 shorts.

The opening film, screening Nov. 1, will be “Between Two Worlds,” which recounts the adventures of Marianne Winckler, a celebrated author who goes undercover as a cleaning lady to write a book on job insecurity in the gig economy. The closing films scheduled are writer and director Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” as well as writer and director Arthur Harari’s “Onoda, 10,000 Nights In The Jungle.” All three of these films will be premiering for the first time in North America.

Presented out of competition, the free Colcoa Classics series will pay tribute to writer and director Bertrand Tavernier with the screenings of “The Judge and the Assassin” and “Captain Conan,” writer Jean-Claude Carriere and a screening of “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” and actor Jean-Paul Belmondo with the presentation of “Le Magnifique,” followed by a discussion with actor Jacqueline Bisset and writer Francis Veber. A digitally restored version of Jacques Rivette’s “Gang of Four” will have its international premiere at Colcoa as well.

Other programs offered throughout the festival include: After 10 Series from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6; Colcoa Documentaries from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7; World Cinema Produced by France; French NewWave 2.0 which explores a new generation of filmmakers; and the Happy Hour Talks, a series of panels presented in association with Variety from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6. Panels will include a focus on film composer Amine Bouhafa for “The Summit of the Gods” and “Gagarine” as well as a focus on filmmaker Nicole Garcia for “Lovers” and producer Philippe Martin for “Lovers,” “Gallant Indies” and “Simple Passion.” Colcoa will also continue its Colcoa High School Screenings program with the premiere of “Owning It,” written by Johanna Goldschmidt and Laure-Elisabeth Bourdaud and produced by Nolwenn Lemesle.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all festival events. The full lineup and ticket purchase are available at the festival’s website.