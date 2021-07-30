Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice Days Drama ‘Giulia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Coccinelle Film Sales has taken international rights on Italian director Ciro De Caro’s female empowerment drama “Giulia” ahead of its upcoming world premiere in the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section.

Pic stars emerging actor Rosa Palasciano (“Tales for Heart and Mind”) in the title role as a young woman who winds up on the street in Rome during a torrid summer seeking refuge and a place in the world.

“Giulia” is the third feature by De Caro, who is specialized in young adult dramas. His debut “Spaghetti Story” travelled quite widely on the festival circuit, including to the Moscow and Reykjavik fests, while his sophomore film “Late Winter Rain” launched from the Rome Film Festival’s Alice in the City section, dedicated to cinema for young audiences.

The director said that “Giulia,” besides the protagonist’s existential quest, describes characters who “live with levity, a tough condition amid people who, unlike them, are accustomed to a life of certainties.”

Pic is produced by Ugo Baistrocchi, Maurizio De Arcangelis, and Michael Fantauzzi for Italian production company Fare Cinema.

Rome-based Coccinelle, which is headed by Francesca Breccia, recently boarded Locarno competition title “The Giants,” a Sardinia-set drama directed by Bonifacio Angius.

Other titles in the niche outfit’s lineup include: Slovenian director Miroslav Mandic’s “Sanremo”; Peruvian director Dorián Fernández Moris’s upcoming “The Invisible Girl”; and Iranian directors Mehdi Torab-Beigi and Mohammad Torab-Beig’s LGBTQ drama “At The End of Evin,” about a transgender girl in Iran who finds a rich man who says he will pay for her gender operation, only to find out that it was just a horrific plan against her. “Evin” recently won a prize at South Korea’s BiFan fest.