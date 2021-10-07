Trinity Cine Asia Nabs China Disaster Flick ‘Cloudy Mountain’ for U.K. and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Trinity Cine Asia has acquired all U.K. and CIS rights to Chinese disaster film “Cloudy Mountain” from Beijing Blossoms Entertainment.

The film first debuted on Sept. 17 in China, and went on to lead the box office there for two weeks. It has grossed $66 million to date, having sold $1.7 million in pre-sales in the week prior to its local opening.

Now, the title, starring popular TV actor heartthrob Zhu Yilong, Huang Zhizhong and Shu Chen, is set to release in 35 U.K. cinemas in 24 cities on Oct. 8, as well as in Russia and Ukraine in late November with “a version localized for the market,” Trinity Cine Asia director Cedric Behrel said.

With a production budget of $40 million, the film tells the story of a Chinese county devastated by an earthquake and the efforts and sacrifices of the rescue crew out to save local residents. It is inspired by real events.

“We are over the moon to bring ‘Cloudy Mountain’ to the big screen… in a full theatrical window after the toughest time exhibitors [have] ever known,” said Behrel. It’s been an incredibly fast turnaround for everyone, and we are very thankful to Blossoms Entertainment. We feel now is the right time to release it in the U.K., with the film still fresh for audiences and particularly for Zhu Yilong’s fans.”

When director Jun Lee (“Hunt Down”) found himself stuck in the U.K. for seven months last year due to the pandemic, he used the time to learn about the real-life natural disaster that inspired the film’s story, while his assistants conducted field research on-site.

Founded in 2007, Cine Asia is a distributor focusing on martial arts and Asian action cinema.

Watch the trailer below.