Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Sets October Release

Warner Bros. has announced an October 22 release date for Clint Eastwood’s latest movie, “Cry Macho.”

The Western story is based on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash and stars Eastwood along with Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam.

The screenplay is written by Nash and Nick Schenk.

Set in 1978, Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo star and washed up horse breeder who takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

The novel was originally written as a screenplay before Nash turned it into a novel, and Eastwood first considered adapting it in 1988. Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to star in a version directed by Brad Furman that was announced at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, but it was canceled after his divorce from Maria Shriver.

The 90-year old director and actor has continued making successful films long past the age that most directors slow down.

His last film as director, “Richard Jewell,” grossed $44 million worldwide and received a supporting actress award nomination for Kathy Bates. Paul Walter Hauser starred as the real-life security guard whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after having discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack.

Eastwood’s 2018 release “The Mule,” in which he also starred, told the story of a retired man who becomes a drug courier and grossed $185 million worldwide.