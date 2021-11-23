‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works

Get ready for more Clifford.

Paramount Pictures has announced it is developing a sequel to 2021’s family-friendly adventure “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The studio has not disclosed whether the newest installment will play only in theaters or simultaneously on digital platforms, like the original.

The first film premiered in theaters earlier in November and has since generated $34 million at the domestic box office while playing concurrently on Paramount Plus. Though the company didn’t provide any tangible metrics, Paramount says “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has become the nascent streaming service’s most-watched original film to date. It should be noted that Paramount Plus rebranded from CBS All Access last March with limited cinematic offerings, so “Clifford” didn’t have much competition to cement its place as the streamer’s most popular new film.

Audiences who opted to watch “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on the big screen have appeared to be fond of the tale about the oversized scarlet pooch. Ticket buyers gave the film a coveted “A” CinemaScore, though critics were slightly more discerning (it has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes).

In Variety’s review, chief critic Owen Gleiberman called the movie a “winsome formula fable.” He wrote: “‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ becomes a rowdy chase film — as agreeable as Clifford himself, as simultaneously cute and in-your-face, and as genially random in its ability to create chaos.”

Based on the popular children’s book series, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” follows 12-year-old Emily Elizabeth, who is gifted a little red puppy. Much to her surprise, she wakes up to find the petite canine has grown overnight into a giant, 10-foot hound. The cast includes Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale and Kenan Thompson.

Walt Becker directed “Clifford the Big Red Dog” from a script by Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway.