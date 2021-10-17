Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis Honored With Excellence in Entertainment Journalism Award by NALIP

Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis has been awarded the excellence in entertainment journalism award by the National Association of Latino Independent Producers. NALIP made the announcement on Thursday.

“Latinx voices are essential in the entertainment industry, which is why we want to emphasize the importance of journalists spreading the message through their platforms,” NALIP wrote in its announcement on Twitter. “We are honored to present Clayton Davis with this award as he has worked diligently as an editor at Variety.”

The award was given as a part of the NALIP’s Latino Media Festival, an annual two-day event meant to celebrate the best of U.S. Latinx content across all media platforms, including narrative short films, TV pilots, digital content, documentary shorts and tech narratives. The festival also supports up-and-coming industry leaders from the Latinx community through various mentorships, connections and resources, striving to fill the media industry with more Latinx representation both on and off screen.

NALIP is a non-profit advocacy group promoting the professional needs of Latinx artists in media. Founded in 1999, the group has gathered producers, content creators, academics and media advocates to help the Latinx community be heard and represented in the media industry.

Clayton Davis is Variety’s film awards editor. Aside from contributing written awards season coverage, Davis is also the host of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast” and the video web series “The Take.” Davis joined Variety in Sept. 2020 after covering the film awards season for more than 15 years. Davis is also the founder of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association, the first Latino-based critics’ organization in the United States. Additionally, he is a member of several other professional critics organizations, including the Critics Choice Association, African American Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Online and Black Reel Awards.