Cinerama Dome Eyes Reopening in First Half of 2022

Hollywood’s historic Cinerama Dome theater could finally be getting ready to reopen, as an application for a license to sell alcoholic beverages was filed Friday.

There are plans to open the theater sometime in the first half of 2022, a studio executive confirms.

The license was filed Friday under the name Cinerama Hollywood on behalf of DT Operator, LLC, affiliated with Decurion, the owner of the now-defunct Pacific Theaters and ArcLight.

It’s not clear, however, whether the ArcLight Cinemas would also reopen, as Decurion owns only the land the Dome stands on. When the ArcLight Cinemas and Cinerama Dome closed in March of 2020, it was a major blow to the Los Angeles exhibition scene.