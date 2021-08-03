‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Camila Cabello’s Princess Wants Her Own Fashion Empire, Not Prince Charming

In the first trailer for “Cinderella,” the latest retelling of the classic fairytale, Camila Cabello’s princess isn’t searching for Prince Charming. No, the young woman who glamorized the glass slipper dreams of building her own fashion empire.

The upcoming movie, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video in September, gives a modern spin on the familiar story about an orphan forced to live with her evil stepmother and wicked stepsisters. In this version, the ambitious protagonist, who goes by Ella, desires to be a seamstress and one day launch her own dress line — naysayers be damned.

“Here’s a laugh, this girl fancies herself a businessman,” one rude townsperson says to raucous laugher, even though Cinderella can clearly hear him.

When her cruel stepmom (Idina Menzel) bans her from going to the ball, thus ruining her chances of showing off her custom gowns, Cinderella is greeted by her fabulous godmother, portrayed by “Pose” star Billy Porter.

“Do you want to go to that ball and meet a bunch of rich people who will change your life,” he asks. “Yes,” Cinderella says plainly. “I was just crying and singing about it two minutes ago.”

Popular on Variety

Cinderella naturally makes a splash, capturing the attention of potential customers and at least one charming bachelor.

“I pick you to be my princess,” the prince tells her. Cinderella remains undeterred. “But what about my work?,” she asks.

“Cinderella” was written and directed by Kay Cannon, a former “30 Rock” writer who is best known for creating the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. The cast also includes Minnie Driver, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan.

Sony was initially expected to release “Cinderella” in theaters, but the studio sold the film to Amazon during the pandemic. It will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 5.