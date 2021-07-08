Cimarrón Sets New Titles with Hernández, Dutra (EXCLUSIVE)

Uruguay-based Cimarrón is readying production on Paula Hernandez’s new feature “El Viento Que Arrasa” and Marco Dutra’s series “Las Moscas,” as it aims to become an OTT-age South American powerhouse.

The new productions come on top of Cimarron’s thriving business as a service company. It services more than 10 series from global platforms a year. This allows it to develop an adventurous line in feature film production while creating premium series with movie auteurs such as Dutra.

“El Viento Que Arrasa” is produced by Cimarrón and Argentina’s Rizoma and Tarea Fina. Based on the novella by young Argentine writer Selva Almada, it turns on Reverend Pearson, who travels across the desert of north Argentina with reluctant adolescent daughter Leni in tow. When Pearson’s car breaks down, he seek a repair at a remote car workshop and sets out to save its owner Gringo Brauer’s son’s soul, prompting Leni’s first act of open rebellion against her father.

Hernández is currently penning the screenplay with Leonel D’Agostino, aiming at a second half 2022 shoot in Argentina.

Cimarrón is considering an international cast given that both lead characters are of foreign extraction, said Cimarrón partner Hernán Musaluppi.

Dutra is writing limited drama series “Las Moscas,” based on psychological suspense thriller “They Look Like Flies From Afar,” by Kike Ferrari.

The novel turns on a self-made Argentine millionaire who simply liquidates his business rivals — until, that is, one day when he finds a dead body in the trunk of his BMW, and wonders who on earth has the power to challenge him.

“ ‘Las Moscas’ is a kind of crime procedural without any investigating cop. It takes place in the head of a paranoid, which makes it highly interesting,” said Musaluppi.