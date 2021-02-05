Celebrities Remember Christopher Plummer, a ‘Great Actor in the Truest Sense’

Christopher Plummer, the Canadian-born Shakespearean actor, died peacefully at his home in Connecticut Friday morning. The Oscar winner was best known for his roles in “The Sound of Music,” “Beginners” and Rian Johnson’s recent film “Knives Out.” He was 91.

Following the news of Plummer’s death, the actor’s co-stars and other prominent entertainment figures shared tributes and reflected on his long career in Hollywood.

In a statement to Variety, filmmaker Ridley Scott and his wife, Giannina, paid tribute to the actor. They worked together on “All the Money in the World” in 2017.

“What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience. My heartfelt condolences go to [Plummer’s wife] Elaine. He will be really missed.”

Helen Mirren also gave a statement to Variety about the death of Plummer, reminiscing on their time working together on the set of Michael Hoffman’s “The Last Station.”

“I had the great honour to work with Chris Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy,” Mirren said. “He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word — his commitment to his profession. His art was total, theater being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.”

Mirren’s spouse, Taylor Hackford, told Variety that Plummer knew every acting trick in the book — and many that weren’t even in the book. He shared a story from their time working together on the set of “Dolores Clairborne.”

“When we were making ‘Dolores Clairborne’ together in Nova Scotia with Kathy Bates & Jennifer Jason Leigh, I was having a terrible time getting my consume designer, Shay Cunliffe, to find an old rumpled suit to match the haggard, ruthless character Chris was playing, Inspector John Mackie,” Hackford said. “She had put 3 or 4 terrible suits on him, but each time he looked like a million buck$. Finally, I said: ‘Shay, why can’t you make this character looked like the rumpled, old cop I envision?’ Deeply frustrated, she said she’d picked the worst suits she’d ever seen. Chris walked over to me and whispered: ‘Taylor, it’s impossible for me to look bad in a suit – that’s just the way I’m built. But let me do something that will change all that – I’ll break my nose.’ While Shay & I stood there confused, Chris went into the make-up trailer, took an eyebrow pencil and drew a line across his perfect nose, expertly shading it into a deep and vicious scar. Immediately, his appearance changed dramatically – that old suit looked thread-bare and baggy – his face became haggard and hawk-like. My desired image of Inspector John Mackie suddenly materialized before my eyes. Chris Plummer always knew what to do to perfect a role – he and Kathy Bates went on to trade acting blows brilliantly – both delivering the definition of consummate acting.”

Mike Mills, director of “Beginners,” told Variety that it was a great honor to work with Plummer and to be in conversation with such a dedicated artist.

“In his 80’s when we met, I marveled at his intense curiosity, hunger to make something vulnerable, and his need to challenge himself,” Mills said. “Christopher was both dignified and mischievous, deeply cultured and always looking for a good laugh. As he said about playing my father who was dying “not an ounce of self-pity”, and that’s how he was. I’ll always be indebted to Christopher for honoring the story of an older man who dares to come out of the closet, to overcome shame with grace, and intelligence, and a rowdy desire for life – Christopher knew how to make that story alive for so many people.”

Other celebrities flooded social media with tributes regarding Plummer’s death. See their reactions below:

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021

So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021

When you saw Christopher Plummer on the screen, you knew you’d be seeing something extraordinary and riveting. I also had the sheer pleasure of seeing him on Broadway in his masterful Tony Award winning one-man performance as John Barrymore. It was a thrilling evening of theater. pic.twitter.com/ty41iq4b1M — George Hahn (@georgehahn) February 5, 2021

RIP, Christopher Plummer. Thank you for so many years of entertainment. #BePeace https://t.co/O8VnTWRjdP — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer… one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

Truly one of the Greats. A giant in his own time. Inspirational on so many levels but even more so because of his commitment to artistry and the craft even into his twilight years. Much Love and condolences to Amanda and his family. #RIPChristopherPlummer pic.twitter.com/47sZ2p3kXW — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 5, 2021

An absolute hero of mine. Christopher Plummer.

Canadian legend of film and theatre. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/qjptxinOVl — 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) February 5, 2021