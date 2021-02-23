Indie Sales Vet Christine D’Souza Gelb Launches Production, Management Shop With David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe

Christine D’Souza Gelb, the veteran independent film financing and sales executive, has launched a new production and management venture with Killer Films executive David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe as founding partners.

Named 2AM, the venue brings together a trio of considerable indie film players and boasts backing from one of the space’s most premium brands: A24.

The Oscar-winning studio behind titles like “Moonlight” and “Room,” as well as the TV hit “Euphoria,” has invested in the full-service company at an undisclosed share. 2AM will operate independently, insiders said, with no exclusive first look deal with the distributor.

Gelb left Endeavor Content last summer, where she had risen to partner and served as a fixture in brokering some of the most exciting films of the past decade and a half — including titles like Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” Kenneth Lonergan’s Oscar winner “Manchester by the Sea,” and Radha Blank’s “The Forty-Year Old Version.”

Hinojosa comes from Killer Films, where he’s spent the past decade working alongside indie stalwarts Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. His portfolio titles include Ethan Hawke’s “First Reformed,” “Still Alice,” “Carol,” “Vox Lux” and “Shirley.”

On the management side, Rowe’s boutique firm Elia joins the 2AM fold with high-profile clients including Aster (whose box office hit “Hereditary” captivated Sundance and heralded a major arrival), Janicza Bravo (“Zola,” “Lemon”) and playwright Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”).

Another key hire is Zach Nutman, who comes from Neon where he served on the acquisitions team and, before that, at Animal Kingdom as director of film and TV development. Cameron Washington also joins as manager at 2AM, with a background in production. He most recently served on Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s “Guava Island,” and had a stint at Management 360.

Prior to the formation of 2AM, Amelia Shugrue was promoted to manager after working with Rowe for a number of years supporting his clients. She joined him from the publicity team at A24.

Inaugural 2AM clients include A.V. Rockwell (“Feathers”), Mary Bronstein (“You Won’t Miss Me”), Chris Makoto Yogi (this year’s Sundance entry “I Was A Simply Man”), Meryam Joobeur (the Oscar-nominated short “Brotherhood”), as well as Keisha Rae Witherspoon and Jason Fitzroy Jeffers (“T”).

