Christina Oh Joins Annapurna Pictures as Co-Head of Film

Acclaimed producer Christina Oh is joining Annapurna Pictures as an executive vice president.

Oh moves to Megan Ellison’s company as co-head of film, where she’ll work alongside the recently installed Adam Paulsen. She will report to Ellison, chief creative officer Sue Naegle and chief operating officer Chris Corabi.

Oh joins the shop from Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company which was previously engaged in a distribution pact with Annapurna. Oh worked with Pitt and principals Jeremy Keliner and Dede Gardner to produce Annapurna projects including: Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire,” Adam McKay’s “Vice,” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The two parties are also developing several new projects including Alex Michaelides’ best-selling novel “The Silent Patient,” M.T. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand” with Cory Finley directing for MGM, and a feature by “Sound of Metal” director Darius Marder.

“It is such a special privilege to be able to miss something, and I can say without a doubt that I will miss Plan B. Brad, Dede, and Jeremy have been great teachers and colleagues, and I’ve learned so much during my decade-long tenure,” Oh said. “While it is bittersweet to depart, I am incredibly thrilled to be joining Megan and the Annapurna family to work alongside my good friend, Adam, as we collaborate on bringing new and exciting stories to the screen.”

At Plan B, Oh’s credits included Bong Joon-Ho’s “Okja” and Joe Talbot’s celebrated feature debut “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” In 2020, she produced the Sundance sensation turned Oscar winner “Minari,” led by Steven Yeun and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Yuh Jung Youn took best supporting actress for the emotional American drama, which also won the Sundance grand jury prize.

Oh is currently executive producing “Lego Masters” for Fox and “Paper Girls,” from Legendary Television at Amazon Studios.