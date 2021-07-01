Chris Pratt Teases ‘Tomorrow War,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In Amazon’s new science fiction film “The Tomorrow War,” star Chris Pratt leans heavy into the “fiction” part.

“No, I don’t believe in aliens,” Pratt told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the movie’s June 30 premiere at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

In “The Tomorrow War,” Pratt’s Dan Forester is drafted into a future war to save mankind from losing a global war against a deadly alien species. Traveling to the year 2051, Dan teams up with a scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to ensure a long life for his young daughter and to rewrite the planet’s fate. The movie was supposed to hit theaters, but rerouted to Amazon Prime Video when the pandemic hit.

“There are a lot of films you would want to see in the theater,” Pratt said. “But I think this story is so good that if the script was just read to you, you’d be moved.”

When asked what life might look like in 30 years, Pratt didn’t quite envision a dystopian landscape ransacked by extraterrestrials.

“I’ll probably be on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 71,’ Pratt laughed. “I think I’m probably going to be surrounded by grandchildren, hopefully…I’m going to be fat and happy and not wearing makeup.”

The action star confirmed that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” starts filming later this year, but was tight-lipped on what fans can expect from the ragtag, intergalactic crew’s next adventure.

“You know what, I’m giving you the scoop. Fuck it. I’m telling you everything,” Pratt joked, much to Marvel’s sigh of relief. His best summation of what’s to come was “James Gunn is back.”

Reflecting on working with Gunn and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi, Pratt described the directors as “rock stars in their own way” who have their own styles of working. He continued to gush over Waititi, calling him a “madman” and “genius.”

“He is the kind of guy who can deliver an amazing movie…That’s the destination,” Pratt said. “The journey to getting there [is] just as fun as watching the movie. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the crew laugh, he’s doing bits. You can’t believe he’s the director.”

Besides the stars of “The Tomorrow War,” the other main attraction on the carpet was a replica of part of the aliens. Watch Strahovski’s reaction to the gimmick below.