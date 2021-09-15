Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson Reunite for Universal’s ‘Stranded Asset,’ Penned by Richardson and Jen D’Angelo

Chris Pratt has signed on to produce the action comedy “Stranded Asset” for Universal Pictures, starring Sam Richardson, who co-wrote the movie’s script with Jen D’Angelo.

The new project reunites the trio after their successful collaboration on Amazon’s “The Tomorrow War,” which Pratt executive produced and starred in alongside Richardson. D’Angelo was the on-set writer for the Skydance sci-fi feature.

Pratt will produce “Stranded Asset” through his Indivisible Productions banner, which has a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Under the pact, Indivisible and Universal are in development on the recently announced “Saigon Bodyguards,” which reunites Pratt with his “Avengers” directors, the Russo Brothers, and Chinese movie star, Wu Jing.

In addition to “The Tomorrow War,” Richardson has had a successful summer, also starring in the hit horror comedy “Werewolves Within” and the actor will next be seen in “The Afterparty” for Lord and Miller on Apple.

Most recently, D’Angelo wrote upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is slated to begin production this fall and sold the untitled Awkwafina and Sandra Oh-starring sister comedy to Netflix.

Pratt, Richardson and D’Angelo are repped by UTA. Pratt is also represented by Rise Management and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern. Richardson and D’Angelo are additionally represented by Artists First Inc., with Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein Michael A. Auerbach and Ginsburg Daniels LLP. as their respective attorneys.

