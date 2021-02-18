Chris Pine Black Ops Thriller ‘Violence of Action’ Sells to STX

“Violence of Action,” a crime thriller starring Chris Pine, has landed at STX Films.

The studio previously nabbed international rights to the movie and will now distribute in the U.S. as well.

Directed by Tarik Saleh, “Violence of Action” centers on James Harper (Pine), a man who joins a paramilitary organization to support his family after he gets involuntarily discharged from the Marines. He travels to Berlin with his team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, but he suddenly finds himself alone and hunted across Europe. As he fights to stay alive long enough to get home, he seeks to uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, called Pine’s performance “unforgettable.”

“We’re incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen so far of ‘Violence of Action,'” Fogelson said. “Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s an elevated action film that has real franchise potential and we are tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik, and the teams at Thunder Road and 30West.”

JP Davis wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss and Amira Casar.

Thunder Road Film executives Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (“John Wick” franchise, “Greenland,” “Sicario”) served as producers on “Violence of Action,” which was fully financed by 30West.

Pine executive produced the film with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman. 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, and Dan Steinman, as well as Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films, also served as executive producers. CAA Media Finance and 30West co-repped the U.S. rights.

STXfilms’ recent slate includes “Hustlers,” “Bad Moms,” “The Upside” and “The Gentlemen.” During the pandemic, the company released Gerard Butler’s “Greenland” and Michael Bay’s sci-fi thriller “Songbird” starring KJ Apa on premium video-on-demand.