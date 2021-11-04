Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy.

The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time.

Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter. Overstreet is portraying the male lead, who is the love interest of Lohan’s character.

Along with “Glee,” in which he portrayed Sam Evans across several seasons, Overstreet has appeared in episodes of various television series, such as “The Middle,” “The Bold Type” and “iCarly.” He also had a role in “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.”

Janeen Damian (Hallmark Channel’s “A Christmas Waltz”) is directing the film and co-writing the screenplay with Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian.

MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing the film with Riviera Films’ Michael Damian. Executive producers include Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and David Wulf.

Netflix in recent years has leaned heavily into the Yuletide spirit, with the streamer backing holiday films including the “Christmas Prince” movies, “The Princess Switch” trilogy starring Vanessa Hudgens, the musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Operation Christmas Drop” and the upcoming “A Castle for Christmas.” In 2021, Netflix plans to release 11 new movies around Christmastime, with “A Boy Called Christmas,” “The Claus Family” and “A California Christmas: City Lights,” the sequel to last year’s surprise hit “A California Christmas,” among the festive films on schedule through the end of the year.