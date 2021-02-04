Director Chloé Zhao Sinks Teeth Into Sci-Fi Western ‘Dracula’ for Universal

“Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao is tackling the classic Universal monster Dracula, as the writer, producer, and director of a new take on the character in the vein of a futuristic sci-fi Western.

“I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody,” Zhao said in a release. “I’m very excited to work with Donna, Peter and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character.”

“Chloé’s singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood,” said Peter Cramer, Universal Pictures president. “We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.”

On Wednesday, Zhao became the first Asian woman nominated for a Golden Globe for best director for “Nomadland,” which chronicles the life of an itinerant worker traveling across the American West. The film also earned Globe nominations for Zhao’s screenplay, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best picture (drama). “Nomadland” has indeed emerged as a leading awards contender this season, earning the Golden Lion at the Venic Film Festival and the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

More to come.