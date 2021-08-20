Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier’ Casts Alex Fitzalan Opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving (EXCLUSIVE)

“Chevalier,” a new period drama from Searchlight Pictures, has cast up-and-coming actor Alex Fitzalan in a supporting role.

He joins the previously announced Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver in the drama, which follows the remarkable life of Chevalier de Saint-Georges (also known as The Black Mozart).

Fitzalan will play the role of Philippe in the film, which tells the story of the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. Saint-Georges (Harrison Jr.) rose to improbable heights in French society as a world-famous fencer and celebrated violinist-composer, only to face an abrupt downfall after an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court.

Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”) is directing from an original script by Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”), who is also a producer with Dianne McGunigle. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe’s Element Pictures is making the film with Searchlight. Heads of film production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, director of production Zahra Phillips and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing for the studio.

The Australian Fitzalan made his U.S. screen debut in the Sony feature “Slender Man,” about four teenagers who conjure the myth of the faceless, digital-age boogeyman. He also starred opposite Kathryn Newton in the Netflix original series “The Society,” about a group of high schoolers who find themselves in an empty and adult-free version of their wealthy New England town. He’ll next appear in the upcoming season of the Amazon Studios series “The Wilds.”

Fitzalan is repped by Atlas Artists, UTA, CBM Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.