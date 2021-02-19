Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to Star in Paul Feig’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ at Netflix

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have joined the cast of Paul Feig’s upcoming Netflix movie, “The School for Good and Evil.”

Based on the young adult fantasy novel by Soman Chainani, the story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are kidnapped to the School for Good and Evil. After their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test as the duo attempt to return home. Washington is playing Professor Dovey and Theron is portraying Lady Lesso — two looming figures at the mysterious house of education.

“I know what school I’m applying to,” Feig wrote Friday on Twitter to announce the casting news. “So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!”

Feig, whose vast credits include “Freaks and Geeks,” “Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor” and “The Heat,” is directing the film from a screenplay by David Magee and Laura Solon. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2022.

As previously announced, Sophia Anne Caruso is playing Sophia and Sofia Wylie is portraying Agatha. Caruso’s background is mostly in theater, where she starred in “Beetlejuice” on Broadway. Wylie got her start on Disney Channel, playing Buffy Driscoll on the series “Andi Mack.” She currently stars in the Disney Plus show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“The School for Good and Evil” was originally set up at Universal, but Netflix acquired rights in 2020. It’s currently filming at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland.

Washington’s recent credits include Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of “The Prom” at Netflix, “American Son” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Theron previously teamed with Netflix on last summer’s hit “The Old Guard.” She also landed an Oscar for portraying Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” and starred alongside Seth Rogen in the romantic comedy “Long Shot.”