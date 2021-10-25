Celeste O’Connor Joins Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon in Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ at MGM (EXCLUSIVE)

After appearing in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Freaky” and “Selah and the Spades,” Celeste O’Connor has boarded Zach Braff’s latest movie “A Good Person.”

O’Connor joins a troupe of major Hollywood players in the film, led by Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

The film, written and directed by Braff, follows Allison (Pugh), a woman whose life falls apart after her involvement in a fatal accident. In the years that follow, Allison develops an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman), that helps her inevitably recalibrate a life worth living. O’Connor plays Ryan, a star high-school soccer player who grapples with finding her own way back to normalcy after her world is flipped upside down by the same accident.

The project — produced by Killer Films, Elevation Films, Braff and Pugh — started filming earlier this fall. MGM is distributing “A Good Person” in North America and some international markets, including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

O’Connor has been on quite a run in recent years. The emerging talent will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s highly-anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” before appearing in the Paramount feature “The In Between.” Most recently O’Connor appeared in the Blumhouse feature, “Freaky,” starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton that was directed by Chris Landon. She also co-starred in Tayarisha Poe’s independent feature “Selah and the Spades,” which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Amazon in April 2020. O’Connor is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, AM PR Group and Granderson Des Rochers.