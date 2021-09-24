Catherine Davis Joins Antonio Banderas, Jaime King in ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Catherine Davis has landed a leading role in the upcoming action thriller “Banshee.” She joins a cast that includes Jaime King (“Sin City”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can find him and take him down. Davis will play the role of Hailey, Caleb’s smart, intuitive and curious daughter who has been kept in the dark about her father’s true profession.

Jon Keeyes directs “Banshee.” The film is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Keeyes of Highland Myst, from a script by Matthew Rogers, who wrote the trio’s previous movie, “The Survivalist.” Shaun Sanghani also serves as a producer on the film.

Most recently, Davis starred in the Crypt TV and Facebook Watch series “Mira Mira.” Her other credits include producer Dallas Sonnier’s feature film “Run Hide Fight” opposite Thomas Jane, the action thriller “Trauma Center” alongside Bruce Willis, as well as guest starring roles on “Magnum P.I.,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “American Vandal” for Netflix.

Davis is repped by APA and McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Yale Productions is repped by APA and Ramos Law.