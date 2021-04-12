Cate Blanchett Teams With Todd Field on Focus Features’ ‘TAR’

Todd Field may finally, at long last, be sliding back behind the camera after many projects have fallen by the wayside.

The “In the Bedroom” director will team with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett on “TAR,” which Field also wrote. Focus Features will release the film. Details are being shrouded in secrecy, but according to Deadline, which broke the news, production will begin in the fall.

Field hasn’t directed a movie since 2006’s “Little Children,” but in that fifteen year break he has been linked to several projects. The list of might-have-beens includes “The Creed of Violence,” which was set to star Daniel Craig, and “America’s Last Prisoner of War,” an adaptation of a Michael Hastings’ article that he abandoned. At this point Field’s absence from the director’s chair is rivaling the likes of Terrence Malick for longest breaks between pictures.

He has previously been nominated for Oscars for writing the scripts to “Little Children” and “In the Bedroom,” earning another nod for producing the latter. Field started his career as an actor, appearing in “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Ruby in Paradise.”

Blanchett will next appear in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” opposite Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara, as well as in Eli Roth’s adaptation of the video game franchise “Borderlands.” She will also reportedly star in a miniseries based on Evelyn Waugh’s “Brideshead Revisited.”

Focus Features recently had a critical hit with “Promising Young Woman,” the revenge thriller that scored six Oscar nominations including nods for star Carey Mulligan and best picture. Other upcoming Focus releases include Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater,” a crime thriller with Matt Damon, and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” which stars Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe.