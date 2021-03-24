Cary Fukunaga to Direct ‘Tokyo Ghost’ Film Adaptation for Legendary

Cary Fukunaga is directing the film adaptation of the sci-fi comic book series “Tokyo Ghost” for Legendary.

“Tokyo Ghost” is set in the year 2089, when humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality. It follows the story of peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who work in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that will take them to the last tech-free country on Earth: the garden nation of Tokyo.

In addition to directing, Fukunaga will produce the film with Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Hayden Lautenbach of Fukunaga’s Parliament of Owls banner. Rick Remender, who created the “Tokyo Ghost” comic book with Sean Gordon Murphy for Image Comics, will adapt the story.

Fukunaga directed the highly anticipated and frequently delayed James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” starring Daniel Craig in his final outing as the renowned spy. The film is scheduled to release Oct. 8. Fukunaga’s previous film credits include “Sin Nombre,” “Jane Eyre” and “Beasts of No Nation.” For TV, he directed the first season of HBO’s “True Detective” and Netflix’s “Maniac.” He’s currently directing the first three episodes of the World War II series “Masters of the Air.”

Remender has written several comic books adapted for TV and film, including Marvel titles that served as inspirations for “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Deadpool 2.” His comic series “Deadly Class” was made into a Syfy show and his fellow title “Fear Agent” is being developed by Matt Tolmach Productions and Point Grey through Sony for Amazon. Murphy’s series “Chrononauts,” created with Mark Millar, is currently being developed by Netflix.

Fukunaga is represented by WME and Sugar23.