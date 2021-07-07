‘Rio’s’ Carlos Saldanha Set to Direct ‘100 Days’ for Ventre Studio, Buena Vista-Disney (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Saldanha, director of “Ice Age,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown” and “Rio,” is set to direct his first live-action feature, “100 Days,” for ambitious new Brazilian shingle Ventre Studio and Buena Vista Intl.-Disney.

Created as a theatrical feature, “100 Days,” an adventure drama for family audiences, is inspired by the extraordinary but true story of Brazilian Amyr Klink, who in 1984 at the age of 29, became the first person to cross the South Atlantic in a rowing boat, after many had died in the attempt.

Ventre Studio’s Paula Cosenza will unveil the project at the Cannes Film Market, courting international production partners.

Based on Klink’s bestseller “One Hundred Days Between Sea and Sky,” “100 Days” details his methodical preparations, including his specially designed boat and food stores.

As Klink battles waves, an ever slower boat and his fear of circling sharks in the Atlantic, “100 Days” will shuttle back to Klink’s childhood past as he struggles to find himself under the shadow of a highly overbearing father.

“Finding his own path, freedom and voice is the driving force that engages him in a dangerous journey,” the synopsis says.

“100 Days” is written by Brazil’s Elena Soarez, who has penned broad audience features such as Andrucha Waddington’s “The House of Sand,” a Sundance Festival Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner.

“Amyr’s history was always an inspiration to me. A history of determination and resilience. I feel it speaks to everyone in Brazil and I believe we can make it heard around the world,” Saldanha told Variety.