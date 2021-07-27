‘The Card Counter’ Trailer Sees Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish Turn to a Life of Crime and Gambling

Oscar Isaac is seeking redemption — and revenge — in the first trailer for “The Card Counter,” a tense thriller directed by Paul Schrader.

The movie, co-starring Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe, centers on an ex-military interrogator turned gambler named William Tell, who is haunted by the decisions of his past. After a vulnerable young man (Sheridan) reaches out to seek help executing his plan for retribution on a common enemy (a mustachioed Dafoe), Tell attempts to give him guidance in the hopes that it will provide an opportunity at redemption.

“It doesn’t matter to me if you did something bad in your past,” Haddish’s character says to Isaac’s in the new trailer. But William Tell disagrees. “Nothing, nothing can justify what we did,” he asserts.

“The Card Counter” is Schrader’s feature follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “First Reformed,” a dark drama starring Ethan Hawke as a Protestant minister who struggles with his faith. Martin Scorsese is executive producing “The Card Counter,” marking his fifth collaboration with Schrader following “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Bringing Out the Dead.”

The Focus Features film will debut in theaters on Sept. 10 after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

“The Card Counter” will be executive produced by William Olsson, Lee Broda, Kathryn M. Moseley, Tiffany Boyle, Elsa Ramo, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti. Producers on the film include Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann and David Wulf.