‘Captain Marvel 2’: Zawe Ashton to Face Off Against Brie Larson in Villain Role

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, may have met her onscreen match. Zawe Ashton has been cast in “Captain Marvel 2” and will go toe-to-toe with Larson as the sequel’s antagonist.

Nia DaCosta is directing the film, a follow-up to 2019’s blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Disney Plus series “WandaVision,” wrote the script.

It’s unclear who exactly Ashton is playing in the film, though sources say it will be the main villain. Along with Larson, the cast will include Iman Vellani, reprising her role as Ms. Marvel from the upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from “WandaVision.”

“Captain Marvel 2” is slated to release in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

“Captain Marvel” broke ground as the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to spotlight a female superhero. It became a massive commercial success, grossing more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. The first film, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, takes place in the ’90s and centers on Captain Marvel’s adventures as the Earth gets caught between an inter-galactic conflict between two alien civilizations. The next installment reportedly takes place in the present day.

Ashton is most recognized for Netflix’s art satire “Velvet Buzzsaw,” in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. She also appeared in the Broadway revival of “Betrayal” with Tom Hiddleston. Her other credits include the TV series “Fresh Meat,” Tom Ford’s thriller “Nocturnal Animals” and the psychological horror film “Greta.”

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.