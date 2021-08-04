‘The Capote Tapes’ Trailer Captures the Rise and Fall of Truman Capote (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer for “The Capote Tapes” gives a glimpse into the life of the small man behind towering works like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “In Cold Blood.”

Ebs Burnough directed the documentary, centering on the rise and fall of Truman Capote. Burnough, who spent years in politics, used never-before-seen taped interviews from Capote’s inner circle of Lauren Bacall, Norman Mailer, Andre Leon Talley, Slim Keith, and Gore Vidal to craft a portrait of one of American’s most influential writers and public figures.

“Truman himself put it best when he wrote, ‘I’m an alcoholic, I’m a drug addict, I’m a homosexual, I’m a genius.’ He was also a small gay man from Alabama, a man who defied the odds,” Burnough said. “As a director, I stand on his shoulders not only because he blazed a trail that allowed stories by and about marginalized people to be told, but he allowed those stories to be heard. This is the story we haven’t been told about a man who has never truly been heard — the story about the unbridled courage of the artist, the love of the parent, and the real cost of genius.”

“The Capote Tapes” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 to positive reviews, with Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman calling it “a meticulous and lovingly assembled documentary.”

“Are there revelations? One or two. There’s great footage of Capote wandering the desolate back roads of Kansas during the years he was there reporting “In Cold Blood.” But the essence of “The Capote Tapes” is a kind of immersion in Truman Capote — in who he was and the worlds he moved within,” Gleiberman wrote.

“The Capote Tapes” is slated to open in theaters on Sept. 10.

Watch the trailer below: