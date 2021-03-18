Cannes’ Marché du Film Confirms Pre-Cannes Screenings

While Cannes’ Marché du Film will run alongside the festival in July, the industry event has confirmed it will also organize pre-Cannes screenings at the end of May.

“Due to the unusually long delay between the EFM in Berlin and the Marché du Film in Cannes, many international sales agents have expressed the need for an intermediate event in the spring, which will allow them to do business and to network virtually, while awaiting the big rendez-vous in July when the film industry will meet up again in large numbers,” said Cannes’ Marché du Film in a release on Thursday.

Pre-Cannes Screenings will consist of four days of online screenings that will be held on a platform offering virtual booths for sales companies and screening rooms for streaming.

Only buyers who are already registered with the Marché du Film (either with an online or an on-site accreditation) will be able to access the pre-screenings at no extra cost.

Then, during the physical Marché du Film, which will unspool July 6-15 alongside the festival, registered industry professionals will have access to stands, screenings, the international village, networking programs and conferences. Meanwhile, professionals who will be unable to travel will still be able to take part via virtual screenings of some films, as well as network and follow conferences that will be offered simultaneously.

The Marché du Film has opened registrations with an ‘early bird’ rate until April 15 at a rate of €349 for the onsite event in Cannes, and €129 for the online Marché only. The event also gives professionals the option of swapping their online accreditation for an onsite and vice versa without incurring penalties.

The Cannes Film Festival, meanwhile, announced earlier this week that Spike Lee will preside the jury of the Official Selection’s competition.