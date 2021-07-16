Cannes: Magnolia Pictures Buys ‘Anais in Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has nabbed U.S. rights to “Anais in Love,” a French-language comedy that marks the feature directing debut of Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. The film is a Cannes Critics’ Week selection and centers on a spirited young woman who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Anaïs Demoustier, who previously appeared in “Les Grandes Personnes” and “Marguerite & Julien,” leads the cast.

“Anaïs Demoustier is spectacularly incandescent in this incredibly entertaining film about the vagaries of love as only the French can do,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles.

The film has earned strong reviews since screening at the festival.

“As light and airy as a summer breeze, ’Anais In Love’ captures a portrait of a young woman impulsively navigating the unpredictable twists of life and love,” wrote Screen’s Allan Hunter. “Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant debut feature is pitched between the worlds of Eric Rohmer and Greta Gerwig or Agnes Jaoui.”

Bourgeois-Tacquet wrote the screenplay in addition to directing the movie.

“Going to Cannes with my first feature film was a huge joy, and learning today that it will be released in the United States by Magnolia makes me happy and proud,” said Bourgeois-Tacquet. “I am honored that ‘Anais in Love’ will be distributed by the company that has released some films by the French filmmaker who matters most to me: Arnaud Desplechin. So, I am very happy to be both in such good hands and in such good company.”

“Anais in Love” was produced by David Thion, Stéphane Demoustier, Philippe Martin, and Igor Auzépy. The film also stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès, Jean-Charles Clichet, Xavier Guelf, and Christophe Montenez.

Over the years, Magnolia has had a penchant for releasing international features. The indie studio’s credits include Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Pusher” trilogy, Takashi Miike’s “13 Assassins,” Arnaud Desplechin’s “Ismael’s Ghosts,” and Alexander Nanau’s “Collective.”

The deal for “Anais in Love” was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Pamela Leu of Be For Films on behalf of the filmmakers.