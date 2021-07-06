Juliette Schrameck Powers First Slate of Projects Including New Films by Lukas Dhont, Jenny Suen (EXCLUSIVE)

Juliette Schrameck, the well-respected former managing director of MK2 Films who joined Paris-based collective banner Agat Films in September 2020 as partner and producer, has already assembled a strong roster of international projects, including the next film by Lukas Dhont, the helmer of Cannes’ Golden Camera winning “Girl,” and Jenny Suen’s “Peaches.”

Other projects on Schrameck’s development slate include “Eat the Night,” a genre film by Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel, “We Are All Strangers” by Anthony Chen and “Holly” by Fien Troch.

“Peaches,” a Hong Kong-set remake of “Daisies,” the 1966 Czech political comedy drama by Věra Chytilová, is being co-produced by Cate Blanchett and Coco Francini at Dirty Films U.S. and U.K. and Justine O in Taiwan. Suen is a Hong Kong filmmaker who made her feature debut with “The White Girl” (co-directed by Christopher Doyle), which premiered at the BFI fest.

“Peaches” will be set in contemporary Hong Kong and will follow two spoiled teenage socialites who go out in posh places and con older rich men. “It will be a political film with a feminine point of view on Hong Kong’s divided society, which has been torn by mass protests and violent conflict for over a year now,” said Schrameck, adding that the film will be like a “scream from the youths against oppression.”

Schrameck said that “Peaches,” in the spirit of the original comedy, will be funny, with absurd comedy, and it will be visually colorful and pop. The film will likely be shooting in Taiwan next year.

The ambitious project involves a lot of other co-producers, including Negativ in the Czech republic, Rapid Eye Movies in Germany and White Sea Pictures in Hong Kong.

Dhont, whose feature debut “Girl” told the powerful story of transgender teen who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer, will direct an untitled love story set in Paris about two men, a refugee who escaped persecution in Chechnya, and a French man. They meet in an LGBT association that protects and helps young people who have fled their countries or families. The film is being written by Dhont and Laurent Lunetta, whose screenwriting credits include Alain Guiraudie’s “The King of Escape.” Schrameck said, “It will be as emotionally intense as ‘Girl’ and is a passion project for Lukas Dhont,” who is co-producing with his brother through their Belgian banner Velvet. After winning Cannes’ Golden Camera for best first film and four prizes at Un Certain Regard, “Girl” went on to win prizes at San Sebastian festival, the European Film Awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

“Eat the Night,” co-produced with Atelier de Production, is a contemporary film noir set in Le Havre, France. It revolves around Pablo, a young drug dealer who has a close bond with his sister Appoline, with whom he shares a passion for an online game called Darknoon. But when Pablo falls in love with a mysterious man called Night, he abandons his sister, who has to finish the game on her own. At the same time, Pablo and Night get into trouble and become the target of a rival gang. The original movie blends in scenes from the online game.