Cameron Crowe, ‘Jerry Maguire’ Filmmaker, Signs With UTA

Cameron Crowe, the writer and director of “Jerry Maguire” and “Almost Famous,” has signed with UTA.

The Oscar-winner was previously at CAA. UTA will work with Crowe’s longtime manager, Irving Azoff, to represent Crowe in all areas, including film, television and other mediums.

Crowe won an Academy Award for writing the script for “Almost Famous,” his semi-autobiographical look at the rock scene of the 1970s. He earned Oscar nominations for penning the script for and producing “Jerry Maguire,” the story of a sports agent who rediscovers his moral compass. The film, which starred Tom Cruise, remains Crowes biggest commercial success. Other notable Crowe favorites include “Vanilla Sky,” “Singles,” “Elizabethtown” and “Say Anything.” Crowe got his start as a journalist for Rolling Stone, an experience that was dramatized in “Almost Famous.” He wrote both the book and the screenplay to “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Crowe scored a box office hit with “We Bought a Zoo,” but his most recent feature film, “Aloha,” bombed when it hit theaters in 2015. He also oversaw the Showtime series “Roadies.”

Crowe is also an accomplished documentary filmmaker, most recently producing “David Crosby: Remember My Name” and other projects, including “Pearl Jam Twenty,” “Elton John” and “Leon Russell: The Union.” He also is a creative force behind “Almost Famous: The Musical,” which premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre to rave reviews. The show is expected to transfer to Broadway at some point.

Crowe is also represented by attorneys Bruce Ramer and Kevin Marks of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.