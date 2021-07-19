Canada to Allow Fully-Vaccinated Americans to Enter Starting August 9, Easing Way for Toronto Film Festgoers

Starting on Aug. 9, American citizens who are fully vaccinated may freely enter Canada. This news comes after a restriction on all non-essential travel that has been in place since March 2020.

This will make travelling to the Toronto International Film Festival much easier for festgoers from the U.S. This year’s TIFF will be a hybrid online and in-person festival running from Sept. 9 to 18 after last year’s fully online event.

“Thanks to the rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, we are able to move forward with adjusted border measures,” said Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in a statement. The United States is the first country for which Canada will adjust travel restrictions. Trudeau noted this as a “recognition of our unique bond, especially between border communities.”

The Canadian government plans to lift restrictions for vaccinated individuals from other countries to enter starting Sept. 7.

Popular on Variety

TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey tweeted the news with a tease about Tuesday’s TIFF announcement.

Tomorrow we'll have more news on this year's Toronto International Film Festival, which opens on Sept. 9….#TIFF21 https://t.co/jCvL5WvFS6 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) July 19, 2021

“Canadians’ safety and security always come first,” said Canadian minister of health Patty Hajdu. “A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. As a protective policy, travelers must still submit negative COVID-19 test results before flying into Canada, regardless of vaccination status. The Canadian government will use a platform called ArriveCAN for people to submit their travel information and verify eligibility before their trips.

Additionally, the lifted travel restrictions will ease production for several films and television series being shot in Canada that employ both American and Canadian casts and crews.

This year’s TIFF lineup includes “Dune,” “Belfast,” Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” “Petite Maman” and HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary “Jagged,” directed by Alison Klayman.