Cameron Bailey Promoted to CEO of Toronto Film Festival

Cameron Bailey has been named chief executive officer of the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF’s board of directors announced his promotion on Tuesday, on the heels of word that Universal Music Canada head Jeffrey Remedios had been named new chair of the board.

Bailey has been affiliated with the festival for 25 years and is one of its most visible representatives on the ground in Canada and in the film industry at large. The board said his immediate task as CEO was to build a festival “for the future while offering audiences a transformative TIFF experience all year round.”

Bailey began as a programmer in the Perspective Canada section of the festival, going on to found the Planet Africa section. He was later promoted to artistic director, and most recently served as co-head of the organization alongside Joana Vicente — who departed after September’s program to assume the CEO role at Sundance.

“I could not be more assured in my first act as Chair representing the TIFF Board in the appointment of Cameron Bailey as CEO. Cameron is a luminary in the global film industry and his committed leadership, strategic perspective and unparalleled passion has already built an essential foundation for this organization,” said Remedios. “His immeasurable depth of cinematic knowledge, his astute understanding of this ever-changing industry and the evolving technologies that impact the way we share stories through film will shape TIFF’s future and I look forward to supporting his vision for years to come.”

Bailey added that “the moving image has a unique power to tap into our deepest emotions, and shift the way we view our world and each other. It’s both a joy and an enormous responsibility to lead our passionate, committed TIFF team as we connect people and communities through film. I’m indebted to TIFF’s founders and to each of TIFF’s previous leaders for building an organization dedicated to making positive change in the world for filmgoers, filmmakers, and all the professionals who make movies matter.”