CAA Signs ‘Writing With Fire’ Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed documentary filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, directors of “Writing With Fire,” which won an audience award and special jury award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and was just nominated for best feature honors by the International Documentary Assn.

CAA will also represent Black Ticket Films, the social justice-focused production company Thomas and Ghosh founded in 2009.

“Writing With Fire,” Thomas and Ghosh’s feature debut, tells the story of Khabar Lahariya, a female-run newspaper in northern India whose journalists are all Dalit, the lowest group in the Hindu caste system. The film received critical acclaim, with Variety’s review noting that “[s]ome stories, like ‘Writing With Fire,’ are worth breaking the rules for, and worth doing what we can to protect,” and praising the filmmakers specifically, saying “Thomas and Ghosh have found their angle, and it’s a powerful one.”

The film played at more than 90 festivals along with Sundance and won 25 awards total at festivals including San Francisco, Krakow, Molodist, Seattle, Wisconsin and Washington. Eight of those awards were for best documentary. In July, Autlook Filmsales sold the film in several international markets.

In addition to their IDA best feature nomination, the filmmaking duo are also set to be presented with the Courage Under Fire award at the 37th Annual IDA Awards ceremony taking place in February.

Thomas and Ghosh have been making short films together for 10 years with a focus on social advocacy and education, having had their work exhibited in spaces such as the United Nations Climate Change Conference and the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts.