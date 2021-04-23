CAA Signs Cartoon Saloon, Oscar-Nominated Animation Studio Behind ‘Wolfwalkers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cartoon Saloon, the Oscar-nominated Irish independent animation studio behind Apple TV Plus’ “Wolfwalkers,” has signed with CAA.

Formed by creative heads Tomm Moore, Nora Twomey and Paul Young in 1999, the five-time Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy-nominated studio will now be represented by the agency.

“Wolfwalkers,” directed by Moore and Ross Stewart, is nominated for the best animated feature Oscar at Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards. The Apple original film was also nominated for a BAFTA and Golden Globe award.

Though the Oscar nod for “Wolfwalkers” was a historic first for Apple TV Plus, it marks Cartoon Saloon’s fourth best animated feature nomination. The indie studio has received Academy Award nods for each of their previous animated feature films, 2009’s “The Secret of Kells,” 2014’s “Song of the Sea” and 2017’s “The Breadwinner.” In 2019, the studio landed an Oscar nod in the best animated short category for “Late Afternoon.”

Cartoon Saloon is currently in production on “My Father’s Dragon” for Netflix, which features the voices of Yara Shahidi, Golshifteh Farahani and Judy Greer. The studio’s “Puffin Rock Movie,” based on the Puffin Rock series and featuring Chris O. Dowd and Eva Whitaker, is currently available on Netflix.

Cartoon Saloon develops and produces all of its projects in-house at its studio in Kilkenny, Ireland, with a crew of over 175 animators and technicians. The studio also has a significant internal development pipeline for feature projects, television series, shorts and more, as well as a focus on talent development across creative disciplines, including directorial talent.