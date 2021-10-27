Buzz Lightyear Gets an Origin Story With Chris Evans in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond.

Captain America himself is voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origin story for everyone’s favorite “Toy Story” character, aptly titled “Lightyear.” Pixar released the first trailer for the animated, family-friendly, sci-fi movie on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

However, “Lightyear” doesn’t follow the toy-sized, space-faring exploits of Tim Allen’s iconic character. Rather, the 2022 film introduces the “real-life” human astronaut whose adventures inspired the toy line seen in the “Toy Story” franchise.

In the trailer, we see the real Lightyear suit up for what will surely be a dangerous and daring space mission. He boards a space shuttle, with a ground control crew anxiously watching, as it blasts off into the unknown cosmos. To the tune of David Bowie’s “Starman,” Lightyear explores alien planets, learns about space travel from an instructional robot and, finally, gazes up on his iconic green-and-white space suit in the final moments of the trailer.

Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” franchise across four movies, from the original 1995 hit film to the 2019 sequel “Toy Story 4.” After hanging up his shield as Captain America, Evans is jumping from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Pixar headquarters. Also on his upcoming slate are the spy adventure “The Gray Man,” which reunites him with “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence later this year.

“Lightyear,” first announced nearly a year ago at the 2020 Disney Investor Day, is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 17, 2022. It will arrive just a few months after the next Pixar movie, “Turning Red,” which debuts on March 11, 2022.

Watch the trailer below.