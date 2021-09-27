Bruce Berman Steps Down as Village Roadshow Pictures CEO, Ending 24-Year Run

Bruce Berman is stepping down as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, the company behind such hits as “The Matrix,” “Joker,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” He leaves after a 24-year run.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking,” said Berman. “I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and transitioning it to the next stage in my career.”

Berman, a lawyer by training, worked under legendary MPAA chief Jack Valenti before becoming an assistant to Peter Guber at Casablanca Filmworks.

He later moved to Universal Pictures, rising to vice president of production, before being nabbed by Warner Bros. Pictures to serve as its vice president of production. At Warners, he would climb the ladder to become president of worldwide theatrical production chief, before leaving the studio to launch Plan B Entertainment.

He joined Village Roadshow in 1997. Berman played a key role in guiding projects that the company made with Warner Bros., including the upcoming “Matrix: The Resurrections,” set for release this coming December, and the next installment in the Mad Max franchise, “Furiosa.” Under the Village Roadshow Pictures banner, Berman also executive produced the “Ocean’s 11” franchise, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One”; Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper”; and the original “LEGO Movie,” directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Added Village Roadshow Entertainment CEO Steve Mosko, “Bruce was integral in helping to create Village Roadshow Pictures. He has done a great job building and maintaining our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. and we are looking forward to seeing and supporting his next endeavor.”