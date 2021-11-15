Bron Names Josh Miller as Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Bron Media Corp. has named executive Josh Miller to a top new role in the non-scripted space.

Miller will serve as a senior vice president at Bron Life, a vertical at the award-winning company dedicated to unscripted film and television. He will report to Bron president Brenda Gilbert and be responsible for growing and managing the existing slates.

“With his vast expertise in non-scripted content, Josh is a tremendous addition to our team,” said Gilbert. “We are excited to have him leading our non-scripted unit as Bron Life continues to grow and diversify.”

Miller joins Bron from Amazon Studios, where he served as a senior creative executive. There he spearheaded development and production on premium docuseries including Jordan Peele’s “Lorena,” Jay-Z’s “Free Meek” and Adam Mckay’s “This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy.”

Throughout his career, Miller has developed and sold series for production companies including Vice Studios, Endeavor Content and Pilgrim Studios. He’s also held creative positions at USA and AMC Networks.

Bron Life’s mission statement entails focus on filmmaker-driven documentaries and series that make maximum social impact, with subjects including athletes, innovators and disruptors in areas like politics, business, government and media. The vertical also includes the label Bron Real, a reality TV arm, which focuses on pop culture driven formats. They are currently in production on three docuseries, including one on rap icon Nicki Minaj, as well as three documentary features.

On the scripted side, Bron is involved in the awards season dramas “House of Gucci” and “Licorice Pizza,” as well as Sony’s upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”