‘Doctor Who’ Star Peter Capaldi, Raindance Founder Elliot Grove Among Winners at First Ever British Short Film Awards

“Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi and Raindance founder Elliot Grove have been honored at the first ever British Short Film Awards.

Capaldi was given the Icon Award while Grove was handed the Impact Award

The British Short Film Awards, in partnership with the HearArt Project, were hosted by presenter Alex Zane on Friday evening. The event streamed on YouTube due to pandemic restrictions.

The jury, who deliberated across 35 categories, were made up of Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Samuel Adewumni (“The Last Tree”), Tom Rhys Harries (“White Lines”) and Elizabeth Lail (“You”) as well as Oscar-winning patron Rachel Shenton (“The Silent Child”).

Awards founder and short-film director Tommy Clark said in a statement: “Short films have been an incredible launchpad for some of the industry’s biggest actors and filmmakers today, yet there is no standalone awards ceremony in their honour. The British Short Film Awards aim to recognise, inspire and nurture these future stars and the incredible short films that create them!”

Check out the full list of winners below:

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

Icon Award: Peter Capaldi

Impact Award: Elliot Grove

Auteur Award: “Dicetrice”

Founders Award: “Divination Dave”

Jury Award: “Iniquity”

Audience Award: “Build a Problem” (Dodie)

PRINCIPAL CATEGORIES

Best Short Film: “Starboy” (Tibo Travers, Directed by Joëlle Bentolila)

Best British Short Film: “Enjoy” (Gabriele Lo Giudice, Nick Rowell, Directed by Saul Abraham)

Best Animated Short Film: “Love is Just a Death Away” (Jakub Kostal, Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová)

Best Documentary Short: “Looking Back With Pride” (Scarlett Barclay, Sasha Nixon, Directed by Emily McDonald)

Best Director: Flora Tennant (“We All Just Want to be Mad)”

Best Actor: David Bradley (“Roy”)

Best Actress: Isabelle Connolly (“Pale Saint”)

Best Screenplay (Short): “Reg” (Tom Allpress)

Best Score: “Fantasy of Companionship Between Human and Inanimate” (Manu Martin, Ron J Danziger, Joi Barua)

Best Editing: “First One Away” (Nathan Baker)

Best Cinematography: “Pale Saint” (Lasse Ulvedal Tolboll)

Best British Director: Bertie Gilbert(“Please Care”)

Best Foreign Language Short: “A Swedish Defence” (Jimm Garbis, directed by Simon Elväs)

ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES

Best English Short Film: “Home” (produced by Fozia Khaliq, directed by Ndrika Anyika)

Best Northern Irish Short Film: “Back in Five” (produced by Michael O’Neill, Jude Sharvin, written and directed by Stephen Pierce)

Best Scottish Short Film: “Monster” (produced by Rebecca Deane, directed by Reiff Gaskell)

Best Welsh Short Film: “Pale Saint” (produced by Alexander Polunin and Rhys Marc Jones, directed by Rhys Marc Jones).

Best Long Short Film (20-40 mins): “Tequilla Dream” (produced by Joe Andrews, written and directed by Peter Lavery).

Best Super Short Film (under 5 mins): “Pub Kid” (produced by Mollie Bromfield, written and directed by Liam Young).

Best Supporting Actor: Tom Sweet (“Enjoy”).

Best Supporting Actress: Sharon Rooney (“Do No Harm”).

Best Production Design: “Baile” (Faye Connor and Charlie Cooper).

Best Comedy Short Film: “Viskar I Vinden” (produced by James Newman, Harry Newman, written and directed by James Newman).

Best Horror Short Film: “A Sickness” (produced by Jennifer Gelin, written and directed by Guy Soulsby).

Best Sci-Fi Short Film: “CogniKon” (produced and directed by Ravi Ajit Chopra)

Best Drama Short Film: “Another Day” (produced by Gráinne Good, Alan Hall, directed by Daniel Topic).

Best Music Video: Jorja Smith – “Home” (produced by Olufemi Anderson, directed by Rob Akin).

Best Student Short Film: “A Swedish Defence” (produced by Jimm Garbis, directed by Simon Elvås).

Best Hair And Makeup: “Starboy” (Elizabeth Hedley).

Best Visual Effects: “CogniKon” (Peerless, Territory Studios, Foundry, Chocolate Triber).

Best Costume Design: “We All Just Want to be Mad” (Zara de Freitas, Freddie Anderson and William Howell-Jackson).

Best Acting Ensemble: Mirren Mack & Naomi Preston-Low & Dominic Gilday (“Mudlarks”)

Best Sound Design: “Louder is Not Always Clearer” (sound design by Andrew Gough).

Best Short from the Archives (finished before 2019): “The Silent Child” (produced by Rachel Shenton, Chris Overton, Rebecca Harris, Julie Foy, directed by Chris Overton)

Best Commercial Short Film: “Topjaw – 48 hours in London” (produced by Jesse Burgess, directed by Will Warr).