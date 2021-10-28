Brian Jordan Alvarez, YouTube and Twitter Star, Teases Action Satire in ‘A Spy Movie’ Trailer

Queer filmmaker and social media star Brian Jordan Alvarez has released a trailer for this next feature-length project, the satire “A Spy Movie.”

The film is written and directed by Alvarez’s frequent collaborator and “The Flight Attendant” actor Stephanie Koenig. She and Alvarez lead an ensemble of mainstays from his past work — notably the resonant YouTube series “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo” and the delirious adventure “Grandmother’s Gold.”

While Alvarez has appeared in commercial work like the “Will & Grace” reboot and the Netflix series “Special,” he made and keeps his name in digital culture. Last November, Alvarez went viral simply for nailing an Australian accent.

No stranger to an underwear selfie, his absurdist comedy is rooted in contemporary queer narratives. “Caleb Gallo” was widely disseminated in show business thanks to its accurate depiction of the young artistic hustle and for showcasing a particular brand of East Los Angeles horniness and three-dimensional sexual identities.

Alvarez has also crafted several characters that populate original clips on his Twitter feed, including the spiritual coach Marnie and Evelina, an international assassin who is in fact the antagonist of “A Spy Movie.” He’s represented by CAA.

“A Spy Movie” will stream for free on Alvarez’s YouTube channel come December 10, following the release pattern of his poignant (if not criminally under-seen) 2017 dramatic effort “Everything Is Free.”

Koenig, signed with Paradigm, will next be seen in the Paramount Plus original “The Offer” alongside Miles Teller and Juno Temple.

Additional “Spy Movie” players include Ken Kirby, Edgar Blackmon, and Michael Strassner. Suspiciously absent from the project is the scene-stealing Jason Greene, who played the fan-favorite character Freckle in “Caleb Gallo” and also appeared in “Everything Is Free.”