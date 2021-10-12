Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, Producer on ‘Transformers’ Movies, Dies at 58

Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner, who served as executive producer or producer on toy-related films such as the “Transformers” movies, “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “My Little Pony: The Movie,” has died of cancer, the company announced. He was 58.

Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000 and helped the company move into the film business with titles based on toys including Battleship and Ouija board in addition to the Transformers, My Little Pony and G.I. Joe. Titles currently in development include “Monopoly,” “Clue” and “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Goldner disclosed last year that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. He stepped down from Hasbro on Sunday. “After careful consideration, I have decided to take a medical leave to focus on my health,” Goldner said in a statement Sunday. “I feel confident knowing the Company will be in the skilled hands of Rich Stoddart as Interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the business.”

He led the company’s acquisition of eOne in 2019, adding franchises such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks to the portfolio.

Rich Stoddart, Interim CEO, said “Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro. As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched. On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, and entire family.”